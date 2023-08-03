Actress Hong Anh serves as member of jury at AIFFA 2023

Actress Hong Anh is the only Vietnamese representative to participate in the jury of the ASEAN International Films Festival & Awards (AIFFA) 2023 which is being held on August 2-4 in Malaysia.

Two Vietnamese movies, namely Memento Mori: Dat (Memento: Earth) directed by Marcus Manh Cuong Vu, and Dem toi ruc ro (The Brilliant Darkness) by director Aaron Toronto have been nominated in four categories of the film festival, including “Best Actress” and Best Cinematography” for the movie, Memento Mori: Dat (Memento: Earth); and “Best Screenplay” and “Best support actress” for the film, Dem toi ruc ro (The Brilliant Darkness).

The movie, “The Brilliant Night” scooped five prizes at the Golden Kite Awards 2021, including the Golden Kite Awards for a feature movie, “Best Actress”, “Best Screenplay”. “Best cameraman” and “Best Supporting Actor”.

The film previously won titles of Best Story and Best Performance for Female Actress Nha Uyen at the Santa Fe Film Festival 2022.

It is storytelling about a funeral in a family whose members go through a night with many emotional and even shocking events.

The 2023 ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards (AIFFA) is held in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia, located on the island of Borneo, on August 2-4. The objectives of AIFFA are to further ASEAN filmmaking by inspiring and championing the work of screenwriters, filmmakers, and all artists who use the language of film to tell a story. Every film could help promote culture, tradition, and heritage towards a convergence of ASEAN and to Promote ASEAN films to the international market.

On this occasion, actress Hong Anh presented Khan ran, a traditional checkered black and white shawl in the southern region that is regarded as a symbol of peace and good luck to the jury members.