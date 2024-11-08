7th Hanoi International Film Festival starts

The 7th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2024 started at Ho Guom Theater in the capital city on November 7.

The 7th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2024 kicks off at Ho Guom Theater in the capital city on November 7. (Photo: SGGP)

The film fest which will run until November 11 with a wide range of activities attracts many domestic and foreign artists, directors, and filmmakers.

The organization board selected 117 from 51 countries and territories, including the US, France, Germany, Sweden, Russia, Denmark, Norway, China, Japan, and more for competitions at the film fest.

The cinematic works will compete in the Panorama program, “German cinema” program, and Vietnamese Contemporary Movies consisting of categories of feature film, documentary, and animation.

The Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2024 attracts many international filmmakers and artists. (Photo: SGGP)

Members of the jury (Photo: SGGP)

In his opening speech, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ta Quang Dong, Head of the Film Festival Steering Committee, said that the film festival themed “Cinema: Soaring Creativity” organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in collaboration with the Hanoi People's Committee aims to mark the 70th anniversary of the capital city's Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2024) and provide opportunities for international collaboration.

It is also a venue for the celebration and betterment of both Vietnamese and international cinema as well as gives a chance for local and foreign filmmakers to meet, and exchange experiences and thoughts with each other.

HANIFF is not only a distinctive cultural event but also contributes to promoting the sustainable development of Vietnam's film industry, helping Vietnamese cinema affirm its position on the global map and make a mark in international integration, he added.

A dancing and singing performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi People's Committee, Vu Thu Ha said that the capital city of Hanoi is honored to accompany the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in organizing the 2024 Hanoi International Film Festival. As a "Creative City," Hanoi is fully prepared to contribute to the overall success of the film festival.

Related News 7th Hanoi International Film Festival to take place in November

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh