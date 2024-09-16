600 tons of aid from Song Than Station to Northern provinces

The essential goods are loaded onto 18 train cars and transported free of charge directly to stations in Phu Tho, Lao Cai, and Yen Bai provinces.

Workers load rice onto train.

On the afternoon of September 16, at Song Than Station in Di An City, Binh Duong Province, the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company – Southern Branch coordinated the collection and transportation of over 600 tons of essential goods from organizations, individuals, and businesses to support the Northern provinces severely affected by Super Typhoon Yagi.

Leaders of units discuss plans to load goods onto ships safely and sufficiently.

Among the contributions, the Nam Viet Food and Beverage Joint Stock Company provided nearly 280 tons of supplies, including approximately 570,000 items, to Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, and Phu Tho provinces. The essential supplies included blankets, disinfectants, rice, instant porridge, salted limes, and nutritional milk, with a total value of around VND9 billion.

The remaining supplies were donated by various organizations, individuals, and local Red Cross societies and requested to be transported promptly to the Northern provinces.

Nam Viet Company leadership inspects goods before loading onto train.

Ms. Bui Thi Thu Huong, General Director of Nam Viet Food and Beverage Joint Stock Company, shared that Typhoon Yagi and its aftermath have caused severe damage to people and property in the Northern regions, with the loss of life irreplaceable. With a spirit of solidarity and mutual support, her company’s leadership developed a plan to procure and gather these essential goods within a week, aiming to alleviate difficulties faced by those affected.

According to Mr. Phung Ngoc Huong, Director of the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company – Southern Branch, the essential goods were loaded onto 18 train cars and transported free of charge directly to stations in Phu Tho, Lao Cai, and Yen Bai provinces.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan