600 athletes participate in Ly Son Cross Island swimming competition

The Ly Son Cross Island 2024 swimming competition officially took place this morning with the participation of 600 athletes from several countries.

The Ly Son Cross Island swimming competition is the first sea swimming competition in Vietnam. In 2024, this activity is part of a series of cultural and sports events to stimulate tourism in Ly Son Island District in Quang Ngai Province.

This year's swimming competition attracted more than 600 athletes from 10 countries, three times more than the previous year, including 20 Vietnamese athletes.

The competition has three categories including 5km, 2km and 1km distances. Some 350 athletes in the 5km category started swimming from To Vo Gate in Lon (Big) Island to Be (Small) Island. The remaining swimming distance competitions were organized at the Be Island.

To ensure competitors’ health conditions during the competition, the Organizing Committee has developed a very strict rescue plan. Ly Son District authority have arranged rescue forces with 5 canoes for medical support to closely follow the safety of the athletes. In addition, about 30 motorized fishing boats were evenly distributed along the entire swimming route so that athletes could use vessels when they were fatigued.

Vice Chairman Le Van Ninh of the People's Committee of Ly Son District expected the Ly Son Cross Island swimming competition to become an annual outstanding tourism and sports activity, making Ly Son Island a desirable destination for all swimmers from all over the country and abroad.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated By Anh Quan