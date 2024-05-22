60 percent of Cat Linh - Ha Dong Metro passengers stop using motorbikes

According to survey results, over 60 percent of passengers own motorbikes, and 18 percent own cars, yet they still choose to use the urban railway for trips within the line's service area.

The Cat Linh - Ha Dong metro line currently serves over 35,000 passengers daily.

At the seminar "Solving the Urban Transportation Development Problem" held in Hanoi this morning, May 22, Dr. Vu Hong Truong, General Director of Hanoi Metro, revealed that 60 percent of passengers on the Cat Linh - Ha Dong metro line had stopped using their motorbikes.

After three years of operation, the Cat Linh - Ha Dong urban railway line currently serves over 35,000 passengers daily. Among these passengers, 47 percent are commuters, 45 percent are students, and the remaining 8 percent travel for other purposes. Notably, regular passengers using monthly tickets make up an average of 70 percent of daily users, which rises to over 85 percent during peak hours.

According to survey results, over 60 percent of passengers own motorbikes, and 18 percent own cars, yet they still choose to use the urban railway for trips within the line's service area.

Mr. Vu Hong Truong noted that this shift has helped reduce vehicle density in the corridor during peak hours, gradually alleviating traffic congestion, accidents, and environmental pollution. People's travel habits are also shifting from using personal vehicles to public transportation, with more people willing to walk to access train stations, thereby fostering a culture of civilized and courteous participation in traffic.

According to Mr. Vu Hong Truong, after nearly three years of operating the Cat Linh - Ha Dong line, Hanoi Metro has gradually developed a team of professional managers, policymakers, and urban railway operators.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan