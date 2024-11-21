Culture/art

60 countries worldwide to gather in 2024 International Food Festival

SGGPO

The Service Department for Diplomatic Corps under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided information about the 2024 International Food Festival at a program meeting with the press on November 21.

HOP.jpg
At a program meeting with the press

The 2024 International Food Festival co-organized by the Service Department for Diplomatic Corps under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Directorate of State Protocol and other agencies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aims to promote cultural and culinary exchanges and enhance both domestic and international diplomatic relations.

The event will see participation from embassies, foreign cultural centers, provincial foreign affairs departments, businesses and units under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Attending and speaking at the program, Mr. Hoang Thai Ha, Head of the Service Department for Diplomatic Corps and Deputy Head of the Organizing Committee for the 2024 International Food Festival emphasized that mutual understanding is not only the foundation of peace and cooperation but also the premise for prosperity toward perfection, being the driving force of development.

LH.jpg
The 2024 International Food Festival will take place on December 7 and December 8 in the capital city of Hanoi.

The 2024 International Food Festival, themed “Gastronomy of Unity,” aims to showcase and promote the culinary beauty of different countries, and is a greate opportunity to honor Vietnamese cultural features, promote cultural diplomacy and the national image and foster international cooperation.

Unlike previous years, this year's festival will not only introduce unique Vietnamese dishes but also offer a unique culinary experience with over 70 international food booths from about 60 countries and territories worldwide.

At the festival, Vietnam will showcase must-try Vietnamese dishes such as Pho (Vietnamese Noodle Soup), spring rolls and Banh mi.

The 2024 International Food Festival will take place on December 7 and December 8 at the office of the Service Department for Diplomatic Corps in the capital city of Hanoi.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

2024 International Food Festival unique culinary experience international food booths Service Department for Diplomatic Corps

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn