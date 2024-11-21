60 countries worldwide to gather in 2024 International Food Festival

The Service Department for Diplomatic Corps under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided information about the 2024 International Food Festival at a program meeting with the press on November 21.

The 2024 International Food Festival co-organized by the Service Department for Diplomatic Corps under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Directorate of State Protocol and other agencies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aims to promote cultural and culinary exchanges and enhance both domestic and international diplomatic relations.

The event will see participation from embassies, foreign cultural centers, provincial foreign affairs departments, businesses and units under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Attending and speaking at the program, Mr. Hoang Thai Ha, Head of the Service Department for Diplomatic Corps and Deputy Head of the Organizing Committee for the 2024 International Food Festival emphasized that mutual understanding is not only the foundation of peace and cooperation but also the premise for prosperity toward perfection, being the driving force of development.

The 2024 International Food Festival will take place on December 7 and December 8 in the capital city of Hanoi.

The 2024 International Food Festival, themed “Gastronomy of Unity,” aims to showcase and promote the culinary beauty of different countries, and is a greate opportunity to honor Vietnamese cultural features, promote cultural diplomacy and the national image and foster international cooperation.

Unlike previous years, this year's festival will not only introduce unique Vietnamese dishes but also offer a unique culinary experience with over 70 international food booths from about 60 countries and territories worldwide.

At the festival, Vietnam will showcase must-try Vietnamese dishes such as Pho (Vietnamese Noodle Soup), spring rolls and Banh mi.

