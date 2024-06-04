51 provinces, cities across country join Red Journey 2024

The Red Journey program 2024 is scheduled to run in 51 provinces and cities across the country, lasting from June to August, said the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion on June 3.

Red Journey program this year strives to propagandize and consult voluntary blood donation and thalassemia (congenital hemolysis) treatment for one million people; receive a minimum of 120,000 units of blood; mobilize at least 8,000 volunteers to participate in Red Journey and humanitarian activities at localities and units.

This year has recorded the highest number of localities participating in the campaign so far, thereby affirming its profound significance as a social activity, symbolizing compassion and solidarity among people.

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong