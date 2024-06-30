500kV circuit 3 transmission line project accelerated to reach set target

The 500 kV circuit 3 transmission line stretching from Quang Trach in Quang Binh Province to Pho Noi in Hung Yen Province has a total length of approximately 519 kilometers.

The construction site comprises 1,179 power poles across 211 communes and wards in 43 districts and towns of nine provinces Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ninh Binh, Nam Dinh, Thai Binh, Hai Duong and Hung Yen, with a total investment of VND22 trillion (US$864.5 million).

The project aims to enhance the transmission capacity of the 500kV power grid from the North Central region to the North, raising the transmission capacity from the current 2,200MW to approximately 5,000MW. That contributes to ensuring electricity supply for the Northern region this year and the following years.

On the construction site across Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Nghe An and Thanh Hoa provinces, more than 5,000 workers, electrical engineers and electricians have been installing cable lines and equipment on the power poles.

Among them, more than 1,000 employees of Vietnam Electricity and National Power Transmission Corporation have been working amid scorching heat.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is present on the construction site of the 500kV circuit 3 transmission line in Thanh Hoa Province. (Photo: Duy Cuong)

The construction team of Quang Binh Electricity Company has been working in Dien Loi Commune, Dien Chau District, Nghe An Province for the past two months. (Photo: Minh Phong)

40 workers of Quang Binh Electricity Company install power poles in Dien Loi Commune, Dien Chau District, Nghe An Province in early May 2024. (Photo: Duy Cuong)

Workers have been working amid scorching heat. (Photo: Minh Phong)

Workers are joyful after finishing power pole No. 381 in Dien Loi Commune, Dien Chau District, Nghe An Province. (Photo: Minh Phong)

Youth union members of Ha Tinh Province support people to move their houses from the corridor of the 500kV circuit 3 transmission line. (Photo: Duong Quang)

Engineers and workers are working hard to construct power pole No.175 on Boc Nguyen Lake under the 500kV circuit 3 transmission line project across Cam Thach Commune, Cam Xuyen District, Ha Tinh Province. (Photo: Duong Quang)

By Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong