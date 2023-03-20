500 delegates to celebrate of Uncle Ho's meeting with intellectuals anniversary

A ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's meeting with intellectuals and the 40th anniversary of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations will take place in Hanoi on March 24.

It is expected that around 500 delegates who are leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Party Committees of provinces and cities, research institutes, universities, science and technology enterprises, and leaders of 93 national associations and 63 provincial branches of VUSTA will participate in the event.

On Monday afternoon, leaders of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) held a press conference to announce the program to celebrate the 60th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's meeting with intellectuals (May 18, 1963-2023) and the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the VUSTA (March 26, 1983 – 2023).

At the press conference, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pham Ngoc Linh, Vice President of VUSTA said that the celebrations have significant meaning for the intellectuals in the implementation of the policies of the Party and State; show the concern, respect and recognition of the Party and State for science and technology intellectuals who have made great contributions into the country’s development; contribute to raising awareness of all levels, sectors about the position and role of the intellectuals and VUSTA.

Up to now, VUSTA has had 156 members from 63 provincial branches and 93 associations across the country. The Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations is a socio-political organization of Vietnamese science and technology intellectuals with around 2,2 million intellectuals out of 3.7 million members from nearly 600 units nationwide.