5 new endangered birds spotted in Binh Dinh Province

Five royal spoonbill birds have just been detected in Tra O Lagoon (sited in Phu My District of Binh Dinh Province), maybe for winter migration purpose.



Accordingly, on December 12, the Environmental Protection Sub-department under the Natural Resources and Environment Department of Binh Dinh Province reported that it had cooperated with the Central Coast Museum of Nature to conduct an ecological investigation on the habitat around Tra O Lagoon.

The results show the detection of five royal spoonbill birds (also known as the black-billed spoonbill) migrating from Northeast Asia.

The royal spoonbill is an endemic bird species in East Asia. It is currently listed as an endangered one in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as well as in the Red Data Book of Vietnam.

The five spotted royal spoonbill birds might approach Tra O Lagoon for the first time for winter migration purpose.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Vien Hong