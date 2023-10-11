3rd Vietnam International Aviation Expo opens in HCMC

The 3rd Vietnam International Aviation Expo opens in Ho Chi Minh City on October 11, featuring an exhibition and a series of symposiums on bringing about opportunities for partnerships, business expansion and investment.

Running until October 13, it brings together approximately 200 booths from over 100 units, showcasing a diverse range of private and civil aviation models, security technology, aircraft interiors, aviation spare parts and equipment, and aerospace materials. Some participants are introducing unmanned aircraft and systems, air defense systems, and surveillance equipment.

At the expo, Vietnamese airlines are joined by businesses from the US, Canada, Russia, Europe, and Asia. Airbus, one of the world's largest aircraft manufacturers, is also attending.

Luong Thi Xuan, Founder and CEO of the Vietnam aviation exhibition corporation, stated that VIAE aims to introduce aviation products and technologies to the Vietnamese market, connect international investors and experts, and come up with solutions to promote the sustainable development of the Vietnamese aviation industry.

Its series of specialized seminars this year is set to focus on various topics, including the current state of the Vietnamese aviation industry, demand for flight operations and airport standards, requirements for new-generation aircraft, aviation workforce demand over two decades, and aviation ecosystem design, among many others.