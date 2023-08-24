36 works selected for final round of Resolution 98 propaganda contest

The assessment of works selected for the final round of the Graphic Design Products contest propagandizing the National Assembly’s Resolution No.98/2023/QH15 took place this morning.

The assessment of works selected for the final round took place at the head office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications on the morning of August 24.

The contest was co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications, the HCMC Youth Union and Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

Accordingly, from July 20 to August 20, the information portal of the contest recorded 238 accounts sending works for the contest.

The works were mostly under the forms of video clips, infographics and motion graphics with the main subjects on Resolution No.98 as well as the core contents of directives, resolutions, and implementation plans of the resolution of the city political system with the aim to join hands with the city to perform action plans and concretize the resolution.

Members of the jury consisted of representatives of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the municipal Department of Information and Communications, the Standing Board of the HCMC Youth Union, SGGP Newspaper, the municipal Department of Planning and Investment and experts from HCMC Fine Arts Association.

After exchanging and analyzing the contents, layouts, images and aesthetic elements along with the applicability of the works, members of the jury decided to select 36 products for the contest's final round.

The organizing board will give attractive prizes with a total amount of nearly VND200 million (US$8,330) to authors with winning products. The winning products shall be published and broadcasted on SGGP Newspaper and other newspapers and media outlets.

The awarding ceremony is expected to take place on August 30.