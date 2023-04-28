2nd Peace Festival strengthening inter-provincial connectivity opens in Sa Dec

The second Peace Festival strengthening inter-provincial connectivity opened in Sa Dec City in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on April 27.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Sa Dec City Vo Thi Binh said that the festival aims to honor and pay tribute to war heroes and fallen soldiers who sacrificed their youth and lives for national independence and freedom.

It is also an opportunity for the city to enhance and expand connectivity with provinces and cities, and the business community to boost cooperation, trade and investment promotion, socioeconomic development, and tourism of the city, she added.

The event contributes to promoting Sa Dec into a festive city and growth developing tourism into a spearhead industry of the province, creating a driving force for growth and economic restructuring towards sustainable development.

This year’s annual festival also includes a series of cultural activities, such as a street festival, an E-sport competition, a national anthem contest, an award ceremony of composition contest marking the 10th founding anniversary of Sa Dec City, a photo exhibition on “Sa Dec City in the Spring” and others.