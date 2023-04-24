Dong Thap to invest VND140 billion in upgrade project of Sa Dec City Square

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap will invest VND140 billion (US$6 million) in the upgrade project of Sa Dec City Square, said Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Thi Binh on April 24.

Related News Dong Thap to open Sa Dec flower river on National Day

The project aims to serve festivals, and political and cultural events of the province, especially the 2023 Sa Dec Flower Festival which is scheduled to take place at the end of this year and meet the demand for the entertainment of the local people and visitors.

The upgrade project covering an area of more than seven hectares includes items, such as a fountain, a stage, rest areas, public restrooms, a garden, a security station, electronic and water system. It is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

In the first quarter of 2023, Sa Dec City of Dong Thap Province received 273,443 visitors, up 264 percent compared to the same period last year, said Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Thi Binh.

In related news, a tourism construction project of an 8km-long flower river was kicked off in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap and is expected to open to the public on National Day (September 2).

The flower river running from Sa Nhien Bridge to Ong Que Bridge on the Sa Nhien-Mu U canal will feature many activities to draw tourists to the province.

Visitors will have an opportunity to take a boat trip to enjoy a floating flower market, don ca tai tu (southern amateur music) performances, and a fair selling local dishes, specialties, and souvenirs.

The project is carried out by the Sa Dec flower village cooperative with the goal of diversifying local tourism products, luring more visitors, and responding to the 2023 Sa Dec Flower Festival which is scheduled to take place at the end of this year.