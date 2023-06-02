26 sunken fishing boats to be salvaged at Quang Ngai estuary

A gradual process will be undertaken to collect and manage the 26 shipwrecks in Sa Huynh lagoon. This will enhance the convenience of boat anchoring and remove any obstacles posed by the shipwrecks.

The People's Committee of Duc Pho Town in Quang Ngai Province has tasked relevant units with creating a plan to salvage and handle sunken shipwrecks in Sa Huynh lagoon to facilitate smooth anchoring for boats by removing any obstacles caused by shipwrecks.

To accomplish this, the Department of Economy, the Department of Finance-Planning, the People's Committee of Pho Thanh Ward, and other relevant agencies have been assigned to develop a comprehensive plan to recover and deal with the shipwrecks in the Sa Huynh lagoon. The Chairman of the People's Committee of Duc Pho Town has emphasized the need for an efficient and cost-effective plan that outlines specific steps for salvage, collection, transportation, and disposal. The deadline for submitting the plan to the People's Committee of Duc Pho Town is June 10, 2023.

Consequently, a gradual process will be undertaken to collect and manage the 26 shipwrecks in Sa Huynh lagoon. This will enhance the convenience of boat anchoring and remove any obstacles posed by the shipwrecks. Additionally, it will contribute to the effective enforcement of regulations on preventing illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing practices.

The presence of scattered sunken vessels in Sa Huynh lagoon has persistently caused environmental pollution and hindered the entry and anchoring of boats.

Not only in Sa Huynh but also at the mouth of the Phu Tho River, which borders Nghia An and Nghia Phu communes in Quang Ngai City, there are numerous inactive and sunken fishing vessels.

According to the report from the People's Committee of Quang Ngai City, 12 fishing vessels in the vicinity of the Phu Tho River mouth, consisting of ten owned by fishermen from Nghia An Commune and two owned by those from Nghia Phu Commune, are currently anchored and sunken, causing significant disruptions to boat entry and exit at this estuary.

Fishing has been identified as the primary economic sector for coastal communes in Quang Ngai City, particularly Nghia An and Nghia Phu communes. To implement the offshore fishing program, which is closely linked to safeguarding the sacred sovereignty of the nation's seas and islands, the government has facilitated and incentivized people to secure loans for building and upgrading fishing vessels with larger capacities, thereby enhancing their fishing capabilities. Additionally, fuel support is provided for fishing vessels operating in remote sea areas. As a result, during the period from 2010 to 2015, During the period from 2010 to 2015, the annual catch consistently exceeded the previous year, leading to improved livelihoods for fishermen.

Consequently, fishermen avidly borrowed funds from banks to compete in constructing new and renovating fishing vessels. However, from 2016 to 2018, the fishing grounds frequently faced seasonal disruptions, resulting in financial losses for fishing vessels. Furthermore, from late 2019 to late 2021, the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the sale of harvested aquatic products, causing many fishing boats to remain stranded since mid-2018. The economic circumstances for fishermen have progressively worsened.

The current situation has had a profound impact on the fishermen's livelihoods, as they are unable to repay their debts, particularly bank loans, leading to an increase in bad debts. As a result, banks have taken legal action and seized assets to recover the debts. To sustain their daily expenses, many boat owners have been forced to leave their vessels anchored at the mouth of the Phu Tho River and find other employment opportunities. Due to the lack of supervision and maintenance, these boats have deteriorated and sunk at their mooring spots.