22 new caves discovered in Quang Binh

Director of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board in Quang Binh Province, Pham Hong Thai on April 14 announced that the British Vietnam Caving Expedition Team discovered 22 new caves.

11 caves are found in Lam Hoa Commune of Tuyen Hoa District.

Inside a new cave discovered in Phong Nha- Ke Bang National Park

Accordingly, seven caves with a total length of 1,415 meters were found in the core zone of Phong Nha- Ke Bang National Park and seven others with a length of 1,027 meters were discovered in the buffer zone of the park.

In addition, 11 caves which are 1,108 meters long are located in Lam Hoa Commune of Tuyen Hoa District.

The discovery of 22 new caves is expected to bring opportunities to develop adventure tourism as well as rich geomorphological and geological values to Vietnam.

Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh is one of the most spectacular wilderness sites in Southeast Asia and one of the two largest limestone regions in the world.

It is home to more than 300 magnificent caves and ranks among the most popular tourist destinations in Vietnam, including the world's largest cave, Son Doong; the world's 3rd largest cave, En Cave; and the longest dry cave in Asia, Thien Duong (Paradise) Cave.

Many stalactites and stalagmites of different fascinating shapes in a cave

By Minh Phong - Translated by Kim Khanh