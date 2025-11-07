Education

2025 Vo Truong Toan Award announced, honoring outstanding educators

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training today announced a list of 50 exemplary administrators and teachers to receive the 2025 Vo Truong Toan Award.

The annual award is organized by the department in coordination with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper to celebrate teachers on the occasion of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20).

SGGP.jpg
Journalist Nguyen Khac Van presents a Certificate of Merit to teachers who won the Vo Truong Toan Award in 2024

The award aims to recognize teachers currently working at preschools, general education institutions, and special schools (excluding visiting lecturers), as well as educational administrators from general schools, continuing education centers, vocational-education centers, and special institutions. It also includes education officers from specialized departments under the Department of Education and Training and the cultural–social divisions of wards and communes.

Each recipient of the Vo Truong Toan Award will receive a certificate of merit from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. The award is presented only once during an educator’s career.

According to Ho Tan Minh, Chief of Office at the city’s Department of Education and Training, the 2025 award selection received 227 nominations: 48 from the preschool level, 57 from primary schools, 63 from lower secondary schools, 35 from upper secondary schools, and 24 from the continuing education system and local cultural–social departments.

The award ceremony is scheduled for the afternoon of November 19.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan

