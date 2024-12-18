2025 Rural and Agricultural Census to Commence on July 1

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh presided over a national online conference convened to discuss the implementation of Decision No. 484/QD-TTg, which outlines the framework for the 2025 Rural and Agricultural Census, on December 18.

The Rural and Agricultural Census is one of the three national statistical censuses mandated by the Law on Statistics. This census is carried out every ten years during odd-numbered years, specifically in the fifth year of the decade. The upcoming 2025 Rural and Agricultural Census will mark the sixth occurrence of this event in Vietnam, scheduled to take place nationwide on July 1, 2025.

As of now, all 63 provinces and centrally governed cities have formed provincial-level steering committees.

Additionally, 511 out of 610 districts, towns, and provincial cities have established district-level steering committees, while 5,600 out of 8,121 wards, communes, and towns have set up commune-level steering committees.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Duc Tam highlighted that the 2025 Rural and Agricultural Census introduces several notable advancements compared to previous editions. This iteration gathers a broader range of data to better address the informational needs of the Party, National Assembly, Government, ministries, agencies, and local authorities regarding agriculture, rural communities, farmers, and the restructuring of the agricultural, forestry, and fishery sectors, as well as the rural labor market.

Moreover, the census features more comprehensive data collection, covering all crops and livestock raised by households rather than focusing on a select few. This improvement is largely facilitated by the adoption of electronic survey forms, which simplify both the design and data collection processes.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, who leads the Steering Committee for the 2025 Rural and Agricultural Census, highlighted the importance of the census results. These findings will serve as a foundation for evaluating the current situation and measuring the effectiveness of national initiatives aimed at the industrialization and modernization of agriculture and rural areas, as well as efforts in new rural development.

This serves as a foundation for formulating plans and strategies aimed at rural and agricultural development, as well as enhancing the living conditions of rural inhabitants both nationally and locally. It involves the establishment of a comprehensive agricultural and rural database to support detailed research and sample selection for various annual surveys related to agricultural, forestry, and fishery statistics, along with other statistical needs.

This initiative also facilitates international comparisons of indicators within the rural and agricultural sectors. The census is extensive, encompassing all survey units across the nation, and will leverage information technology throughout all phases, from preparation and data collection to processing and dissemination of results. This approach aims to enhance the quality of statistical data while expediting the information processing and publication timeline.

