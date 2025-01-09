2024 Mai Vang Award's winners announced

The 2024 Mai Vang (Golden Apricot Blossom) Award ceremony honoring artists in different fields of television programs, serials, stage, cinema, and music was held at HCMC Opera House on January 8.

Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee cum chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper Le Quoc Minh (2nd, R), and Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (2nd, L) offer certificates of merit of the Ministry of Information and Communication, and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper for the outstanding achievement in organizing the Mai Vang Award. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee cum chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan Newspaper Le Quoc Minh; Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, and Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized that the Mai Vang Award has not only been maintained by Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper over the past 30 years but also has grown in scale, creativity, and artistic and ideological significance each year, contributing to spreading a humane lifestyle, the spirit of sharing, and the tolerance and forgiveness of the city’s people.

The Mai Vang Award, launched and voted on by Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper readers, recognizes artists who made outstanding contributions to the nation's cultural and arts activities. Started in 1995, the award has been popular and become an annual prestigious event.

People's Artists Minh Vuong (2nd, R) and Le Thuy (2nd, L) receive the 30-Year Achievement Award. (Photo: SGGP)

This year, in the category of the stage, the “Most Favorite Dramatic Actor/Actress” awards went to Meritorious Artists Vo Minh Lam and Tu Suong.

People’s Artist Tu Long and emcee Anh Tuan received the master of ceremonies “Most Favorite Comedian” and “Most Favorite TV Host." “Most Favorite TV Actor” and “Most Favorite TV Actress” titles belonged to Jun Pham and Thuy Ngan.

The reality shows, “Anh trai vuot ngan chong gai” and “Anh Trai Say Hi,” were honored with the “Most Favorite TV Program” title.

Soobin Hoang Son and Trang Phap won titles of Most Favorite Male and Female Singer. Singer Tung Duong won the 2024 Community Award. People's Artists Minh Vuong and Le Thuy received the 30-Year Achievement Award. People's Artist Tra Giang was honored with the Award for Lifetime Achievement.

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh