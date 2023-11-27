2024 desk calendars catch customers' attention

In recent years, the paper calendar has not attracted more customers but it is indispensable. Businesses have improved the quality and design of paper calendars to meet new market demands.

Clients are interested in desk calendars

At the beginning of October, Hai An Bookstore on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in HCMC’s District 1 created the best place to display 2024 calendar designs with price ranges from VND68,000 (US$2.8) - VND87,000 (US$3.6).

Desk calendars with cute cartoon designs of happy panda bears, ducks, and other animated cartoon characters that are popular among young people have attracted many youths.

Although technological devices such as smartphones, computers, and others can be used to keep track of time, office employees are keen on choosing a desk calendar that assists office owners in planning their schedules, remembering important dates, and decorating work desks, Ms. Thanh Loan, an office employee in District 1 said.

Besides popular calendar publishing companies, the market saw the participation of many other calendar printing businesses this year. The enterprises offered wall and desk calendars inspired by comic book characters, such as the Japanese manga series Spy X Family, One Piece, Doraemon, and Cat Town.

Meanwhile, Thaihabooks publisher offered calendars under the theme of calligraphy of the Plum Village founded by Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh.

Nha Nam Publishing House presented to clients desk calendars called “From the Pages of Books” that are inspired by its 12 outstanding books.

Phanboook publisher introduced new desk calendars themed "365 days of nurturing energy", "365 days of new inspiration" and "Spring Reunion, bringing people together”.

Satisfying with creative bloc calendars

As a long-standing business specializing in printing calendars, An Hao Company continued to provide many kinds of products, such as bloc calendars, desk calendars, wall calendars, exclusive calendars, and others to meet the customers’ demand. Some highlight bloc calendars include “Vietnam’s Glory”, “Vietnam’s Prosperity”, “The green world” and ‘The colorful world”.

Huong Trang Culture Services and Trading Company Limited has published a set of bloc calendars with the themes of the homeland and country, natural landscapes nationwide, Vietnam’s sea and islands, fruits, and specialties.

Last year, the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House released two bloc calendars entitled “National Treasures” and “Country seen from the Sea” that attracted a large number of customers. The publisher continued to re-print these products along with the new one featuring the epic poem entitled Truyen Kieu (Tale of Kieu).

Although the pandemic has been controlled, it has affected the Vietnamese economy and enterprises. Consumers have tightened their wallets. However, cultural products at affordable prices, such as sets of calendars with elaborate and solemn designs, are expected to encourage clients to open their wallets, Deputy Director of the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House Nguyen Thai Binh said.

The publishing house hoped that the sets of calendars would continuously bring knowledge to everyone, and raise awareness and appreciation about the historical and cultural values, love for the country, promotion and preservation of cultural values and strengths of the country in the new period, he added.

On the last days of this year, the hustling and bustling atmosphere of the 2024 calendar season was recorded. A number of stores are offering discounts of 20, 30, and up to 50 percent on their products to stimulate purchasing power.