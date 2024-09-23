2024 Dao Tan Awards honoring Vietnamese traditional culture reveals winners

The Institute for Research Development and Conservation of National Culture in collaboration with the Vietnam Cultural and Traditional Magazine held the 2024 Dao Tan Award Ceremony in Hanoi on September 22.

People's Artist Le Thuy receives the Lifetime Achievement award. (Photo: SGGP)

Dao Tan Awards aims to honor individuals and collectives with outstanding works of theater, literature, painting, and music, and significant contributions to the cultural exchange and integration, preservation, and promotion of traditional cultural and artistic values.

The organization board selected 22 out of 50 submissions and nominations of artworks, authors, and art troupes for awarding.

Accordingly, the Lifetime Achievement award went to People's Artist Le Thuy who has stayed on cai luong (Vietnamese reformed theater) stages for over 65 years.

Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of the northern coastal city of Hai Phong, Tran Thi Hoang Mai won the “Best Cultural Manager” award for developing the city to become a prominent cultural and sport locality in the country, affirming its role of a cultural center in the Northern Delta.

The “Best Art Works” awards were presented to poets Nguyen Quang Thieu, Tran Vu Mai, and Do Nam Cao.

The “Best Art Works” award is presented to poet Nguyen Quang Thieu. (Photo: SGGP)

Musician-singer Nguyen Duc Chinh received the “Best Musician and Singer” award for his collection of songs about the capital city of Hanoi.

The “Best Art Trainer” belonged to Director of the Training Center for Hat Van (or Chau Van, Vietnamese ritual singing) under the Institute for Research Development and Conservation of National Culture, Vuong Danh Thuong who has trained more than 100 Chau Van singers over the past ten years, contributing to the preservation and promotion of Vietnamese ritual singing.

The “Best Arts Program Organizer” award went to artist Duong Dinh Tri who has organized an art program featuring Vietnamese cultural identities with the participation of artists of various generations for over 15 years.

The organization board also resented the “Best semi-professional art troupes” awards to the Tuong (Vietnamese classical opera) art groups of Nhon Hung Commune in Binh Dinh Province’s An Nhon District, and Phu Man Village in Cho Town of Bac Ninh Province’s Yen Phong District.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh