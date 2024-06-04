17th Aquafina Vietnam Int’l Fashion Week attracts 16 local, foreign designers

The Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) 2024 honoring the remarkable development of the Vietnamese fashion industry will take place at the Military Zone 7’s Indoor Sports Complex in HCMC’s Phu Nhuan District on June 13-16.

16 local and foreign designers will participate in the Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) 2024.

The must-attend event for fashionistas and trend addicts will unveil the collections of the latest designs made from environmentally friendly materials by domestic and foreign fashion designers namely Thuy Nguyen, Vo Cong Khanh, Vu Viet Ha, Ha Linh Thu, Adrian Anh Tuan, Hoang Minh Ha, Ly Giam Tien, Nguyen Chi Nghia, Thao Nguyen, Devon Nguyen, Maria Giovanna Costa from Italy, Frederick Lee from Singapore, Lee Chung Chung from South Korea, and fashion brands such as CEM, ANGELETTA, MR CRAZY & LADY SEXY.

The 17th AVIFW featuring the meaningful message of “Contributing a drop of water to making the mighty ocean” focuses on developing sustainable fashion to build a community of fashion enthusiasts who are interested in eco-friendly fashion.

The Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW) was launched for the first time in 2014 with the goal of promoting Vietnamese fashion to international friends, connecting Vietnamese designers to the world’s fashion industry, and bringing the trend of world fashion closer to Vietnamese people.

It is one of the largest events of its kind in the country and Southeast Asian region, ranking 4th place after International Fashion Week in Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh