15th National Assembly to debate two draft laws on May 24

The law-building work will be the focal task of the 15th National Assembly during the third working day of its fifth session on May 24.

In the morning, legislators will listen to a verification report on the draft revised Law on Bidding, and then opine on some contentious contents of the legal document.

The draft revised law, which was also scrutinized at the fourth sitting of the 15th legislature, prescribes banned acts and incentives towards domestic enterprises, aiming to raise competitiveness, publicity, transparency and efficiency in bidding.

It also stipulates the responsibility of ministries, agencies, localities, and other relevant sides, contributing to easing losses, wastefulness, corruption and negative phenomena in this regard, and raising the efficiency of State management over bidding.

Also in the morning, deputies will look into reports on State budget balance, State budget balance audit, and State budget balance assessment for 2021.

In the afternoon, they will scrutinize some debatable issues of the draft Law on Civil Defence, and give opinions to proposals and verification reports on the further application of the 2% reduction in the value-added tax under a resolution dated January 11, 2022, and the investment plan of a transport project.

The 15th NA’s fifth session is taking place in two phases with a total duration of 22 days, with the first from May 22 to June 10 and the second from June 19 to 23.