150 electric buses ready to connect to Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien metro stations

150 electric buses are ready for picking up and and dropping off passengers from various areas to Metro Line No. 1’s stations, which will open on December 20, to help residents access the metro line.

150 electric buses are ready to connect to Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien Metro Line’s stations. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport announced that the electric buses are primarily painted yellow and green and displayed signs with route numbers and names by LED lights in the front and the rear.

Sunflower motifs, the characteristic symbol of Thu Duc City, are decorated on both sides of the buses which are also equipped with various amenities such as cameras, GPS, free WiFi, automatic stop announcement systems and cashless payment systems.

According to Phuong Trang Futabuslines Joint Stock Company, the unit is ready for the inauguration day, ensuring quick and safe transport of passengers to the metro stations. Beyond carrying passengers to the metro stations, these bus routes will also operate as regular buses.

During the initial period of operations, Phuong Trang Company invested in two charging stations with 23 charging poles. Each pole can charge two buses at the same time.

In the coming time, the company will utilize existing infrastructure such as bus stations and rest stops to build additional charging stations, ensuring quick and efficient charging for all-electric bus models, ensuring continuous operation.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center Nguyen Thi Da Thao stated that in addition to the existing 41 bus routes that can connect to Metro Line No. 1’s stations, 17 new routes with the electric buses will reach residential areas, schools, shopping centers and industrial zones, connecting directly to metro stations.

This facilitates travel for residents between urban and suburban areas.

The new electric bus routes numbered 153 to 169, will operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, synchronized with the operating hours of Metro Line No. 1.

The Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center indicated that residents can find a map of bus routes from any location citywide to Metro Line No.1’s stations and vice versa via the Go!Bus app or the website buyttphcm.com.vn.

Here are some descriptions of the electric buses connecting to Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro stations:

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong