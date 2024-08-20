15 outstanding individuals honored with Ton Duc Thang Awards 2024

The HCMC People’s Committee, the Municipal Labor Federation, and the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper co-held a ceremony to grant the 24th Ton Duc Thang Awards to 15 outstanding engineers and workers of the city on August 20.

Leaders and former leaders congratulate the 24th Ton Duc Thang Awards winners. (Photo: SGGP)

The event also celebrated the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 –2024), the 136th anniversary of the birthday of President Ton Duc Thang (August 20, 1888-2024), and the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor.

Attending the event were former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, former President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Dang Ngoc Tung, former Vice Secretaries of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha and Vo Thi Dung, former Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam.

The event also saw the presence of president of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Nguyen Dinh Khang, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the HCMC People’s Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen, Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, Chief of Office of the municipal Party Committee Pham Hong Son, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, President of the HCMC Labor Federation Vo Khac Thai, and Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van.

Initiated by the SGGP Newspaper and the city’s Labor Federation, the Ton Duc Thang Awards was established in 2000 to honor outstanding workers with many technical initiatives that benefit businesses. There have been 257 individuals who received the Ton Duc Thang Prize so far.

This year’s award honored 15 outstanding engineers and workers for their remarkable initiatives, technical innovation, and practical scientific projects at their organizations contributing to the economic, social, and cultural development and the HCMC Creativity Awards for the 2020-2030 period.

This year’s Ton Duc Thang Awards received the highest number of submissions of 44 and selected 15 typical high-quality and applicable projects for awarding.

This year's winners included Phan Van Dien, a safety engineer, of HCMC Power Corporation; Nguyen Quang Duy Lam, production director of Nissei Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd in Linh Trung Export Processing Zone 1; Vo Sy Danh, a cadre of the Technical Department of Power Transmission Company 4; Do Thanh Trung, head of the Manufacturing Process Improvement Department of the Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex Co., Ltd in Saigon Hi-tech Park; Tran Tien Dat, head of the group of the Maintenance and Intelligent Automation Project of the PBC workshop, Unilever Vietnam International Company Limited in the Tay Bac Cu Chi Industrial Zone; Nguyen Thanh Long, a chemical engineer of the Ben Thanh Rubber Joint Stock Company under Saigon Industry Corporation; Cao Minh Chanh, electronics and communication engineer of Intel Products Vietnam Co.,Ltd; Duong Thi Ngoc Hau, head of the Information Technology Department of Trung An Water Supply Joint Stock Company under Saigon Water Corporation; Nguyen Minh Hoang, head of the Application Development Team of the Information Technology Department of Nha Be Water Supply Joint Stock Company under Saigon Water Corporation; Phung Thi Huu Hanh, director of the food processing factory of the Cholimex Food Joint Stock Company; Nguyen Hoang Duy Luu, a landscape engineer cum garden technician of the Center for Research and Development of High-Tech Agriculture Research and Development under the Management Board of the HCMC Hi-Tech Agricultural Park; Nguyen Van Trung, director of Jabil Vietnam Company Limited under the Saigon Hi-tech Park; Le Quang Luan, Deputy director of Biotechnology Center of HCMC; Nguyen Thanh Tam, Technical officer in charge of Labor Safety of TICO Joint Stock Company; and Tran Dinh Vu, Marketing staff of Liksin Packaging Enterprise under Liksin Industry - Printing - Packaging Corporation.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh