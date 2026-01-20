14th National Party Congress opens,marking starting point of new development era

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) officially opened in Hanoi on January 20 morning. This is not only a momentous political event for the country but also a pivotal Congress, ushering in a new era of development.

Delegates attending the 14th National Party Congress in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

In this era, the aspiration for the nation to “stand shoulder to shoulder with the great powers of the five continents” is carried forward through strategic vision, concrete actions, and a consistent overarching goal: the happiness of the people.

As many as 1,586 delegates representing more than 5.6 million Party members nationwide gather together at the National Convention Centre in the capital city, bringing with them the voices of grassroots communities, of everyday life, and of localities still facing many hardships, as well as of dynamic economic hubs. Each delegate holds a different position, yet all share a common faith in the path chosen by the Party and in the future of the nation.

With the motto “Solidarity—Democracy—Discipline—Breakthrough—Development,” the 14th National Congress bears a great mission. It reviews the path already gone through, especially nearly 40 years of the country’s Doi moi (Renewal), while charting directions for the next five years and beyond. The goal is to realize the aspiration of becoming a strong and prosperous nation by 2045. The Congress clearly prepares the country for a new development threshold, with greater stature, position, and ambition. Hence, the Congress adopts the theme: “Under the glorious flag of the Party, joining hands and uniting wills to successfully realize the country’s development goals to 2030; ensuring strategic autonomy, fostering self-reliance and confidence, advancing firmly in the era of national rise for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilization, and happiness, and steadfastly progressing towards socialism.”

Delegates attending the 14th National Party Congress in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh clearly expressed his desire that the country would “stand shoulder to shoulder with the great powers of the five continents.” Over time, that aspiration has become the shared dream of the entire nation. The 14th National Congress is precisely where that aspiration is carried forward through profound practical reviews and strong political determination.

Looking back at the term of the 13th National Congress, it was a period full of challenges. The Covid-19 pandemic, global economic fluctuations, complex geopolitical conflicts, and supply chain disruptions posed unprecedented tests for the country. In that context, the Party’s mettle, the Government’s resolute governance, and the people’s spirit of unity were clearly demonstrated. Vietnam not only overcame difficulties but also laid an important foundation for long-term development.

Macroeconomic stability was maintained; GDP growth in 2025 reached 8.02 percent; the size of the economy exceeded US$500 billion; and per capita income surpassed US$5,000. Another notable hallmark was the revolution in streamlining the organizational apparatus. The reorganization of administrative units, the mergers of many localities, and the implementation of a two-tier local administration system not only saved resources but, more importantly, enabled the system to operate more efficiently, be closer to the people, and serve them better.

Ho Chi Minh City delegation attends the opening session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on January 20. (Photo: SGGP)

Public trust has also been strengthened by policy decisions truly “for the people.” The Party and the State decided to exempt tuition fees for students in public schools from preschool to high school starting from the 2025–2026 school year, while supporting tuition fees for private schools and moving toward universal free health care along a roadmap from 2030 to 2035. The goal is to ensure that all citizens can access basic healthcare services and receive annual health checkups, reduce financial burdens, and guarantee social welfare.

Hundreds of major projects across the country were launched and inaugurated over the past year, with total investment capital of nearly VND1.65 quadrillion (US$62.8 billion). These projects have opened new roads, built hospitals, schools, and social housing, and created new employment opportunities for workers.

Within this flow, the draft Political Report submitted to the 14th National Congress holds special significance. The document clearly reflects the “people-centered” philosophy by placing citizens at the heart of all development goals—from the broad solicitation of public opinions during its drafting to the objective of “the people’s prosperity and happiness” as the ultimate destination of the renewal process.

The 14th National Congress also sets a target of strong economic growth, with average GDP growth of about 10 percent during the 2026–2030 period. This is not merely a growth figure but is closely linked to improving quality of life, employment, and income for the people. At the same time, the roadmap toward becoming a high-income developed country by 2045 reflects the great aspiration of the entire nation within a long-term strategy.

Ho Chi Minh City delegation attends the opening session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on January 20. (Photo: SGGP)

The people have seen and felt that major policies are taking shape in real life.

The spirit of “for the people” is also the core philosophy and the supreme and consistent goal throughout all of the Party’s guidelines and policies. This objective aims at the people’s well-being and happiness, as well as the country’s sustainable development. On that foundation, the cause of national renewal, construction, and defense can sustain lasting vitality.

In the development process, the Party frankly acknowledges existing problems, including corruption, wastefulness, and negative practices. Identifying these as “internal enemies” that cause enormous damage to national resources and threaten the survival of the Party, the regime, and the country, the Party has intensified the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and negative practices with the spirit of “no forbidden zones, no exceptions.” During the 13th term, 174 officials under the Party Central Committee’s management were disciplined, including former top leaders of the Party and the State. More importantly, this effort aims at genuine control of power. The goal is to ensure that every unit of currency and every project serves the common interest and that no one is left behind due to mismanagement or “group interests.” This is the Party’s responsibility to the people, a process of self-examination and self-correction so that the Party remains worthy of its leadership role.

President Ho Chi Minh once frankly stated that a Party that conceals its shortcomings is a bad Party. A Party that dares to acknowledge its shortcomings and correct them is a progressive, courageous, steadfast, and genuine Party.

Therefore, the 14th National Congress is not only a place for review but also the starting point of a new development phase. Nearly 14 million opinions contributed to the draft Congress documents, demonstrating the consensus between the Party’s will and the people’s hearts. This is the greatest source of strength for the country to overcome all challenges.

As General Secretary To Lam shared, this Congress “truly is a convergence of intellect, mettle, and aspiration—a Congress that speaks the truth, discusses the right issues, and makes the right decisions.”

At the moment of the opening of the 14th National Congress, people can clearly feel a common heartbeat of the nation—the heartbeat of faith, aspiration, and the will to rise. Under the glorious flag of the Party, this pivotal Congress opens a new era of development based on internal strength, intellect, and the firmest foundation: the people as the root, the subject, and the ultimate goal of all renewal and development.

