13th Party Central Committee concludes mid-term meeting

The 13th Party Central Committee wrapped up the mid-term meeting on May 17 morning after two and a half days of working.

On behalf of the Politburo, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong delivered the closing speech reviewing the first half of the 13th tenure.

He said that with the strong resolve and the spirit of “the back-runners follow the fore-runner, one voice is echoed by others”, the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat have led, directed, and organised the drastic, concerted, and effective implementation of the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress. The Party and the country have steadily surmounted every difficulty and challenge and continued to obtain important and relatively comprehensive results in multiple fields.

A significant thing of the tenure so far is the issuance and successful organisation of national conferences disseminating the Politburo’s resolutions on socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding in all the six socio-economic regions of Vietnam.

The Party leader highlighted remarkable achievements in terms of culture and society; defence, security, and diplomacy; along with the building of the law-governed socialist State of Vietnam, the enhancement of the great national solidarity, and the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Council for 2021 - 2026 amid the complex Covid-19 pandemic.

The fight against corruption and negative phenomena has never been promoted in a strong, methodological, concerted, drastic, and clearly effective manner like in the recent past, creating a prominent hallmark, winning over high consensus in the entire society, and consolidating cadres, Party members, and people’s trust in the Party, the State, and the regime, he stated.

He also noted improvements in the Party and political system building and rectification.

However, the General Secretary also pointed out certain shortcomings, problems, and lessons in the reform of leadership methodology and working style.

Regarding orientations and focal tasks from now to the end of the 13th tenure, General Secretary Trong stressed a must for steering clear of complacency about the obtained achievements as well as pessimism over difficulties and challenges. Instead, it is necessary to stay calm and judicious, properly bring into play attainments and experiences, and address shortcomings and weaknesses.

He requested that due attention must be paid to reinforcing the macro-economic foundation, controlling inflation, improving the internal strength and self-reliance of the credit institution system and the monetary, real estate, stock, and corporate bond markets. Priority should be given to improving the investment and business climate and effectively dealing with difficulties, shortcomings, and weaknesses of the economy, the leader added.

The Party chief underlined the need for more attention to developing cultural and social aspects, ensuring social security, improving people’s material and spiritual life, intensifying the defence and security safeguarding capacity, firmly maintaining political stability and social order and safety, promoting the effectiveness of diplomacy and international integration, and proactively preventing and thwarting all sabotage plots of hostile and reactionary forces.

He demanded stepping up the building and rectification of the Party and political system, the combat against corruption and negative phenomena, and the perfection of laws, mechanisms and policies to prevent corruption.

General Secretary Trong also issued some directions about the preparation for all-level Party congresses ahead of the 14th National Party Congress.

He expressed his belief that with new confidence and new momentum, the entire Party, people, and army will stay united, show stronger determination and efforts, and be more dynamic and creative to grasp all opportunities and overcome all difficulties and challenges to achieve the targets for the 13th tenure.