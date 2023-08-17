13 airports accept foreigners’ entry, exit with e-visa

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has freshly announced a list of 13 international airports permitting foreigners to enter and exit with electronic visas.

They consist of Noi Bai, Cat Bi, Van Don, Tho Xuan, Dong Hoi, Phu Bai, Phu Cat, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Tan Son Nhat, Lien Khuong, Can Tho, and Phu Quoc airports.

According to the CAAV, the list was published after the Government had issued a resolution applying electronic visas for citizens of various countries and territories.

The Government has also extended the temporary residence period from 15 days to 45 days for citizens of 13 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Belarus), who are unilaterally exempted from visas. They are granted a temporary stay of 45 days from the date of entry, regardless of the passport type or purposes of entry, as long as they meet the conditions specified by Vietnamese law.