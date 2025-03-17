12 localities urged to expedite site handover for rest stops along expressways

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh has just requested 12 localities to accelerate site handover for the construction of rest stops along the Eastern wing of the North-South Expressway.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Construction has instructed the heads of the People's Committees of Nghe An, Dong Nai and Binh Thuan provinces to direct relevant agencies to expedite procedures and complete the land handover by March 2025 for two rest stops under the component projects of the Nghi Son - Dien Chau and Phan Thiet - Dau Giay expressway sections.

Additionally, the heads of the People's Committees of Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan provinces should direct relevant agencies and units to ensure the entire site handover by April 2025 for construction of three rest stops under the component projects of the Nha Trang - Cam Lam, Cam Lam - Vinh Hao and Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway sections.

As for the remaining rest stops in the process of selecting investors, the Ministry of Construction has proposed the heads of the People's Committees of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Khanh Hoa, Hau Giang and Kien Giang provinces to support and direct relevant agencies and units to expedite land handover procedures by April 2025.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh also urged project management units to work closely with local authorities to resolve obstacles and ensure land clearance progresses according to the outlined schedule. Additionally, investors and businesses are required to accelerate project implementation and complete public amenities by December 30, 2025.

Directors of project management boards are responsible for inspecting, reviewing and reporting to relevant authorities to strictly penalize investors and businesses that delay project implementation, in accordance with contractual regulations, and directly responsible to the Minister if project progress is delayed.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong