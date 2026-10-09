Health

Ministry of Health urges public to remain calm over pneumonia death in Russia

SGGPO

On October 8, the Department of Disease Prevention under the Ministry of Health provided information about the death of a laboratory worker in Irkutsk, Russia, from pneumonia of an unknown aetiology.

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Healthcare workers in a laboratory. (Illustrative photo)

The Ministry of Health’s Department of Disease Control, which serves as Vietnam’s national focal point under the International Health Regulations (IHR), has contacted the World Health Organisation (WHO) Office in the country to verify the information and exchange updates.

According to information provided by WHO on October 7, 2026, the individual worked at the Irkutsk Antiplague Research Institute in Irkutsk and died on October 2 after being hospitalized for severe pneumonia.

WHO was actively monitoring the situation and communicating with relevant Russian authorities. According to information that Russian federal health authorities provided to WHO, no cases of plague had recently been recorded in Irkutsk.

WHO also reported that Russian authorities had conducted an epidemiological investigation, implemented preventive and control measures, and identified contacts for medical monitoring and testing. To date, no high-risk pathogen had been detected among the contacts, and medical monitoring of these individuals had been completed.

Media reports had previously reported the death of the laboratory worker at the Irkutsk Antiplague Research Institute following severe pneumonia, with some raising the possibility of a link to pneumonic plague. However, Russia has not recorded any recent plague cases in Irkutsk.

WHO is continuing to work with Russian authorities to verify information published in the media and gather additional data to assess potential risks and implications for international public health.

Speaking to a reporter from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) newspaper about the case, Mr. Vo Hai Son, deputy director of the Department of Disease Prevention under the Ministry of Health, said the department was coordinating with WHO to proactively monitor the situation, assess risks and promptly implement appropriate disease prevention and control measures.

The department advised the public to remain calm and follow updates from the Ministry of Health and official health authorities. People were urged not to panic or share unverified information about the disease.

The public should maintain a clean living environment and take measures to control rodents and fleas. People should not touch, catch, or handle rodents that are sick or have died unexpectedly without appropriate protective measures.

Anyone with a history of exposure to a suspected source of infection or travel to an affected area who develops a sudden high fever, painful swollen lymph nodes, a cough, chest pain or difficulty breathing should seek medical attention immediately for timely examination and treatment. They should not take antibiotics without medical advice.

The Department of Disease Prevention said it would continue to update the public on the situation, assess risks and provide timely, transparent information to help people take preventive measures and protect their health.

Media reports previously said that a laboratory worker at the Irkutsk Antiplague Research Institute had died following severe pneumonia, raising questions about a possible link to pneumonic plague. WHO has requested additional information from Russian authorities to verify the reports and assess the potential risks to public health.

By Ngoc Dung – Translated by Kim Khanh

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pneumonia death in Russia Irkutsk Russia pneumonia of an unknown aetiology Ministry of Health Department of Disease Control International Health Regulations (IHR) laboratory worker

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