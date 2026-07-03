100-year development vision solutions proposed for Can Gio

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee worked with leaders of Binh Khanh and An Thoi Dong communes on July 3.

The working delegation, led by Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, reviewed their socio-economic performance during the first half of the year and discussed priorities for the months ahead.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong chairs the working session.

Resources to be concentrated on key projects

Reporting at the working session, leaders of An Thoi Dong Commune said the local economy maintained stable growth in the first six months of the year, with an estimated total production value of VND911 billion (US$34.8 million).

Representatives of An Thoi Dong Commune report on socio-economic performance during the first six months of the year.

The commune strengthened land management, urban order, construction management and environmental protection, while continuing to work closely with relevant agencies to preserve the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

However, local trade, services and tourism remain underdeveloped, operating on a small scale with limited product diversity and weak connectivity.

In the second half of the year, An Thoi Dong will focus on measures to achieve double-digit economic growth, accelerate public investment disbursement, strengthen disease prevention and control, tighten land and construction management, and enhance environmental protection.

Meanwhile, Binh Khanh Commune reported a 16 percent year-on-year increase in gross regional product during the first half of the year.

Leaders of Binh Khanh Commune present their report.

The commune has coordinated with project investors by providing information to facilitate investment procedures for several major infrastructure projects, including the Can Gio Bridge, the interchange connecting the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway with Rung Sac Road, the proposed upgrade of Rung Sac Road under a public-private partnership (PPP) build-transfer (BT) model, and the Ben Thanh–Can Gio metro line.

Administrative reform has also continued to improve. The commune has gradually addressed delays in processing land-related applications by streamlining procedures and applying digital technologies through initiatives such as "Digital Binh Khanh," the "Digital Citizen Station," and an AI-powered virtual assistant.

Despite these achievements, the commune acknowledged that new Party membership recruitment remains below target. Fisheries and aquaculture also continue to face challenges due to production conditions, market fluctuations and rising input costs.

In the coming months, Binh Khanh Commune will prioritize completing socio-economic development targets for 2026, accelerate public investment disbursement, increase state budget revenue, reduce the number of near-poor households, and coordinate land clearance and compensation work for four key city projects passing through the commune.

Representatives of municipal departments and agencies contribute opinions during the working session.

Concrete economic development strategy needed

Concluding the working session, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong praised the efforts of the Party committees and local authorities of An Thoi Dong and Binh Khanh in implementing their tasks during the first half of the year.

Regarding Party building, he instructed the two communes to carefully review potential Party membership sources, improve verification procedures and develop practical recruitment solutions. He also stressed the importance of organizational planning, strengthening inspection and supervision, enhancing mass mobilization efforts and closely monitoring public opinion to promptly address emerging issues.

The two communes were urged to thoroughly study and implement resolutions issued by the Party Central Committee, the municipal Party Committee and its Standing Committee, while developing concrete action plans with clear implementation timelines and effective oversight mechanisms.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong delivers concluding remarks at the working session.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong also emphasized maintaining internal unity, strictly following working regulations, accelerating Party membership development and completing the reorganization of residential quarters and hamlets to improve governance.

On socio-economic development, he said public investment allocations should align with the resolutions of the commune-level Party Congresses, while locally managed investment projects should be reviewed to ensure effective implementation.

He also called for a comprehensive review of scattered and unused public land to identify appropriate development plans that could generate additional revenue for local budgets.

The Deputy Secretary stressed that local authorities must adopt a more concrete approach to economic development by identifying specific measures to expand local economies, increase budget revenue, attract investment and capitalize on each commune's unique strengths.

Looking ahead, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong urged both communes to proactively study and propose development solutions for the Can Gio region that are consistent with Ho Chi Minh City's long-term 100-year development vision.

By Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong