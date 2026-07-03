Ho Chi Minh City

Metro Line 2 begins diaphragm wall construction at Pham Van Bach Station

SGGP

The HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) on July 2 lowered the first reinforcing steel cage for the construction of the diaphragm wall at the underground ST10 (Pham Van Bach Station), part of Metro Line No. 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong).

11-8758-3367.jpg
Workers lower a reinforcing steel cage for the diaphragm wall at ST10 station (Pham Van Bach Station). (Photo: SGGP)

The event celebrates the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh, officially named after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976–2026).

It marks the project's transition from the preparatory phase to the main construction stage. The diaphragm wall is a critical structural component that protects the excavation pit, stabilizes the surrounding ground, and provides the foundation for subsequent station construction and tunnel excavation.

According to MAUR, ST10 station and ST5 station (Le Thi Rieng Station) are two key stations on the line and will serve as the launching sites for the two tunnel boring machines (TBMs). Therefore, progress on the diaphragm wall construction at ST10 is crucial to the overall implementation schedule of the project.

The diaphragm wall will have a total length of approximately 534 meters and is expected to take six months to complete. The work requires advanced engineering techniques and strict adherence to safety and quality standards while minimizing disruption to traffic and residents' daily lives.

MAUR is also carrying out construction activities at ST5. In July and August, following the completion of traffic diversion and site preparation, construction is scheduled to commence simultaneously at the remaining underground stations along the route.

114-3690-5140.jpg
116-6034-5205.jpg
Diaphragm wall construction at ST10 station (Pham Van Bach Station) (Photo: SGGP)
By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

diaphragm wall construction Pham Van Bach Station Metro Line No. 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Luong) ST10 station

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn