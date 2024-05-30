Travel

10 most-searched domestic destinations by Vietnamese tourists for summer

The world’s leading online travel platform, Booking.com, has announced a list of the 10 top-searched domestic destinations by Vietnamese tourists from June 15 to August 15.

The Saigon River sightseeing tour in HCMC attracts a large number of visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

The 10 most-searched destinations by Vietnamese tourists for summer vacation include Da Nang, HCMC, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Hoi An, Hanoi, Vung Tau, Phu Quoc, Ha Long, and Quy Nhon.

This year’s travel trends promise to focus on exploration and energy renewal both international and domestic travel.

According to statistics, 57 percent of Vietnamese tourists said that they are planning a trip to experience the nature this year, 48 percent is interested in cultural tourism and 36 percent would like to visit big cities.

The 2024 Travel Predictions research commissioned by Booking said that 46 percent of Vietnamese travellers are planning for a long trip to domestic destinations.

Summer is the peak season of the year, but in recent years, there has been a significant change in the way Vietnamese people experience summer. They prefer to choose destinations with rich cultural identities or interesting relaxing leisure facilities to experience the travel's diversity, Booking.com's National Director for Vietnam, Varun Grove said.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

