Youth cultural initiatives celebrated as HCMC reimagines traditions

HCMC recognizes youth-driven projects for community impact, celebrating initiatives that blend tradition with innovation, and empower future generations through impactful solutions.

Students in the border area of Tay Ninh Province are reading books in the airy space of the donated container library (Photo: SGGP)

Bui Thi Kim Chi, a staff member at the HCMC Youth Social Work Center, expressed profound satisfaction and emotional resonance with her involvement in the ‘Spring Warmth’ program since its inception.

“Thirty-one years ago, under the direction of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union - HCMC, the Youth Social Work Center launched the ‘New Year’s Eve for Street Children’ initiative. The indelible joy and radiant smiles of the children during that meaningful pre-Tet celebration remain vividly etched in my memory”, Chi recounted.

Since its renaming to ‘Spring Warmth’ in 2003, this annual event, held on the 25th day of the twelfth lunar month, has provided festive cheer to children residing in open shelters, social welfare institutions, and impoverished youth who are self-reliant and lack the means to celebrate Tet within the city.

Over three decades, ‘Spring Warmth’ has cultivated a nurturing environment, distributing gifts to over 40,000 children, with a total expenditure exceeding VND50 billion (US$1.95 million).

Similarly, driven by a commitment to enhancing educational quality and promoting literacy, the HCMC Young Business Association has implemented the ‘YBA - Container Library’ project in remote educational settings since 2018. This initiative fosters a comprehensive educational environment, where children not only engage with literature but also cultivate essential skills and environmental awareness.

For nearly a year, the container library at Le Van Luong Primary School (sited in Nha Be District, HCMC) has become a popular destination for students. Pham Ngoc Bich, a fourth-grade student, expressed her enthusiasm for the library’s unique and engaging design. The facility is equipped with bookshelves, computers, a smart television, modern reading tables, and air conditioning, creating a comfortable learning environment.

This is one of eleven container libraries established by the HCMC Young Business Association, providing nearly 24,000 books to students in remote areas across various provinces and cities. The Association’s Vice Chairman Le Anh Tu informed that in recent years, the project team has identified numerous suburban schools in HCMC lacking adequate library facilities.

Since this container library model exhibits high adaptability and flexibility, enabling rapid deployment within 10-15 days on suitable school grounds, the Association determines to devote twelve more of this container library model.

Vice Chairman Le Anh Tu elaborated on the two implementation models for container libraries, either the renovation of used 40-foot containers (80-percent new) or the assembly of soundproof and heat-insulating panels. Each library is equipped with over 2,000 books across various subjects, alongside modern amenities such as computers, smart televisions, and iPads, facilitating early access to technology and e-books for students.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneers, and other unions consistently emphasize traditional education to instill historical awareness and appreciation for the revolutionary achievements of previous generations. The Iron Triangle Traditional Camp exemplifies this commitment.

Secretary Tran Tan Thanh of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union – Cu Chi District (HCMC), reported that the Cu Chi District Youth Union initiated and coordinated the Iron Triangle Camp in 2021, in collaboration with the Ben Cat City Youth Union (Binh Duong Province) and the Trang Bang Town Youth Union (Tay Ninh Province). In 2023 and 2024, the Duc Hoa District Youth Union (Long An Province) joined the initiative.

Secretary Tran Tan Thanh emphasized that historical contests, Youth Union activities, and economic model studies enhanced solidarity and collaborative spirit. These activities, alongside professional development, were reinforced by community projects.

Youth members engaged in road asphalting, solar lighting installations, and playground construction. These initiatives not only fostered unity and skill development but also contributed directly to improved community infrastructure and youth engagement.

Currently, preparations for the camp are underway. 120 campers from the three participating units are diligently rehearsing activities for the “Youth of the Iron Triangle Region Firmly Believe in the Party” themed camp, scheduled for March 29-30 in Ben Cat City. The event will feature activities such as house repair projects for disadvantaged families, relay games, football tournaments, and cultural exchanges.

By Cam Tuyet, Hong Hai – Translated by Thanh Tam