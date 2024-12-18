Youth - core force in shaping nation’s future: Party chief

Party General Secretary To Lam on December 18 stressed that the Party and State are confident in the youth, placing them at the centre of many major national matters, and considering them a core force in shaping the country’s future.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the plenary session of the ninth National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the plenary session of the ninth National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation for the 2024-2029 tenure in Hanoi, the leader said throughout revolutionary phases, the Party has consistently prioritised youth affairs, as reflected in the issuance of various resolutions and directives aimed at empowering young people and laying a solid foundation for them to take on the vital role as the nation's owners.

Mr. To Lam lauded the performance of young people nationwide and the federation over the past time and highlighted their pivotal role in leading Vietnam into the new era – the era of the nation’s rise.

The Party chief emphasised the need for a unified understanding of the youth's role and the importance of youth affairs in the Party's and the nation's new revolutionary phase. In that spirit, he asked the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation and Commission for Information and Education to work together with the federation, its member organisations, and those of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to propose the Politburo issue a resolution on youth affairs in this era.

He urged the federation to reform its operation and develop a strong staff, saying the federation and its member organisations should be better aware of their responsibilities and tasks in fostering revolutionary ideals and combating moral degradation, unhealthy lifestyles, crime, and social vices among young people and students.

They should work harder to unite and engage Vietnamese youth, both at home and abroad, including in digital platforms, in the implementation of the Party's directives and the State's policies and laws, he continued.

The leader also highlighted exchanges and cooperation between Vietnamese youth and their foreign peers, as well as coordination between youth unions and ministries, agencies, political-social organisations, and families in empowering young people.

He requested all-level Party Committees and authorities, organisations, localities, and society as a whole to facilitate the federation’s operation and young people’s engagement in implementing the important political tasks of the country, localities, and agencies.

Vietnamplus