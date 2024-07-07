National

Young people enjoy summer vacation with meaningful deeds

Young people in Ho Chi Minh City do good deeds during their summer vacation.

1.webp
Youth in Ho Chi Minh City's District 4 have painted and decorated flower planting areas in residential areas as part of their summer volunteer activities to beautify the environment and create a more pleasant living space for residents.

Over the past month, hundreds of thousands of young volunteers in HCMC have embarked on journeys to various provinces, remote islands, and even the neighboring country Laos to carry out numerous meaningful and practical projects.

Putting aside their personal summer joys, these vibrant young faces have fearlessly braved sun, rain, mountain passes, and river crossings to reach deep and distant regions, including border areas. Their efforts contribute to a greener environment and bring smiles to the faces of the local children. Notably, the Ho Chi Minh City youth volunteers have played a role in transforming the lives of people in the places they visit.

2.webp
3.webp
Young people in HCMC dredge canals to beautify the city
4.webp
Young people in District give local residents flower pots to make their residence more beautiful
5.webp
Children in Phu Quy Island District, Binh Thuan Province, have received computers donated by summer volunteers from Ho Chi Minh City. The donation is part of an effort to bridge the digital divide and provide children in rural areas with access to technology.
6.webp
Young doctors and nurses from Ho Chi Minh City have organized a free medical examination and drug distribution for people in Laos. The event is part of a medical mission to provide healthcare to people in need.
7.webp
Young people give gifts to high school graduates
By Hong Hai - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Young people summer vacation good deeds

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn