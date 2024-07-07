Young people enjoy summer vacation with meaningful deeds
Young people in Ho Chi Minh City do good deeds during their summer vacation.
Over the past month, hundreds of thousands of young volunteers in HCMC have embarked on journeys to various provinces, remote islands, and even the neighboring country Laos to carry out numerous meaningful and practical projects.
Putting aside their personal summer joys, these vibrant young faces have fearlessly braved sun, rain, mountain passes, and river crossings to reach deep and distant regions, including border areas. Their efforts contribute to a greener environment and bring smiles to the faces of the local children. Notably, the Ho Chi Minh City youth volunteers have played a role in transforming the lives of people in the places they visit.