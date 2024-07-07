Young people enjoy summer vacation with meaningful deeds

Youth in Ho Chi Minh City's District 4 have painted and decorated flower planting areas in residential areas as part of their summer volunteer activities to beautify the environment and create a more pleasant living space for residents.

Over the past month, hundreds of thousands of young volunteers in HCMC have embarked on journeys to various provinces, remote islands, and even the neighboring country Laos to carry out numerous meaningful and practical projects.

Putting aside their personal summer joys, these vibrant young faces have fearlessly braved sun, rain, mountain passes, and river crossings to reach deep and distant regions, including border areas. Their efforts contribute to a greener environment and bring smiles to the faces of the local children. Notably, the Ho Chi Minh City youth volunteers have played a role in transforming the lives of people in the places they visit.

Young people in HCMC dredge canals to beautify the city

Young people in District give local residents flower pots to make their residence more beautiful

Children in Phu Quy Island District, Binh Thuan Province, have received computers donated by summer volunteers from Ho Chi Minh City. The donation is part of an effort to bridge the digital divide and provide children in rural areas with access to technology.

Young doctors and nurses from Ho Chi Minh City have organized a free medical examination and drug distribution for people in Laos. The event is part of a medical mission to provide healthcare to people in need.

Young people give gifts to high school graduates

By Hong Hai - Translated by Anh Quan