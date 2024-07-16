National

Young overseas Vietnamese commemorate Hung Kings

A delegation of 120 young overseas Vietnamese from 27 countries and territories around the world attend an incense offering ceremony at Thuong temple yesterday in Phu Tho Province.

overseas-4044.jpg.webp
Young overseas Vietnamese in the Hung Kings temple historical relic area in the northern province of Phu Tho. (Photo: VNA)

A delegation of 120 young overseas Vietnamese from 27 countries and territories around the world attend an incense offering ceremony at Thuong temple yesterday and the temple dedicated to Father Lac Long Quan in the Hung Kings temple historical relic area in Phu Tho Province.

This activity is part of the Vietnam Summer Camp 2024 for the young generation of Vietnamese abroad.

At Kinh Thien Palace on Nghia Linh Mountain, the delegation offered incense, flowers and offerings in commemoration of the Hung Kings, the legendary founders of Vietnam.

The Vietnam Summer Camp 2024 is taking place from July 14-29 in 12 provinces and cities throughout the country, including Hanoi, Phu Tho, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue.

First held in 2004, the camp, an annual program organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV) in coordination with relevant agencies, has brought thousands of outstanding young OVs from 16-24 years old to visit their motherland.

VNA

Tags

young overseas Vietnamese Hung Kings temple historical relic area State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV) Hung Kings the legendary founders of Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn