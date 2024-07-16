Young overseas Vietnamese commemorate Hung Kings

A delegation of 120 young overseas Vietnamese from 27 countries and territories around the world attend an incense offering ceremony at Thuong temple yesterday in Phu Tho Province.

Young overseas Vietnamese in the Hung Kings temple historical relic area in the northern province of Phu Tho. (Photo: VNA)

This activity is part of the Vietnam Summer Camp 2024 for the young generation of Vietnamese abroad.

At Kinh Thien Palace on Nghia Linh Mountain, the delegation offered incense, flowers and offerings in commemoration of the Hung Kings, the legendary founders of Vietnam.

The Vietnam Summer Camp 2024 is taking place from July 14-29 in 12 provinces and cities throughout the country, including Hanoi, Phu Tho, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue.

First held in 2004, the camp, an annual program organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV) in coordination with relevant agencies, has brought thousands of outstanding young OVs from 16-24 years old to visit their motherland.

VNA