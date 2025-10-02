Yen Bai – Lao Cai Expressway section expansion starts

Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) on October 1 broke ground on the expansion project for the Yen Bai – Lao Cai section of the Noi Bai – Lao Cai Expressway.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

The project covers 121 kilometers with a total investment of nearly VND7.7 trillion (US$292 million), including VND3 trillion (US$114 million) from public investment and nearly VND4.7 trillion (US$118 million) mobilized by VEC.

This is among the first projects that the Ministry of Finance assigned to the VEC as the managing agency in accordance with public investment regulations.

The Yen Bai – Lao Cai Expressway section has only two lanes.

The project will expand the roadway from two lanes to four, build a new tunnel, extend underpasses for local residents, and upgrade the existing road surface to ensure safety and synchronization.

Smart traffic systems will also be installed to provide seamless connectivity and modern toll collection management across the entire route.

According to the VEC, since the Noi Bai – Lao Cai Expressway’s opening in 2014, traffic volume has continuously increased, causing congestion, especially on the Yen Bai – Lao Cai expressway section.

