Yellow apricot villages in Central region busy for Tet crops

Despite the rainy weather in recent days, yellow apricot growers in An Nhon town, Binh Dinh Province, the home of apricot blossoms in the Central region, are busy taking care of the trees and harvesting for Tet.

A worker is picking the leaves of yellow apricot trees.

Hundreds of workers were gathered in the apricot fields to pick the leaves of yellow apricot trees before the harvest.

Due to unusual weather, many apricot growers had planned to grow 500-1,000 yellow apricot pots to supply local markets for Tet celebrations.

The People’s Committee of An Nhon town also planned to host a festival displaying 5,300 ornamental yellow apricot trees to help farmers get a bountiful season. The festival will open on January 26 and end on January 29.

Over the past few days, apricot growing in An Nhon town has been developing strongly with a total area of more than 145 hectares to supply millions of apricot pots during Tet.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong

