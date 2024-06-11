Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2024 draws 70 contestants worldwide

Around 70 contestants from countries and territories will travel to Vietnam to participate in the Miss Cosmo Vietnam beauty contest 2024, the pageant’s organization board announced at a press conference in HCMC on June 11.

At the press conference of Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2024 (Photo: SGGP)

The organization board of Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2024 said that it will award two titles at the pageant to improve the quality of contestants and competition.

Accordingly, the event will have only one winner and a runner-up to make the beauty contest more attractive and have unique features making it distinct from other pageants.

The beauty contest will also organize online competitions, including Impactful Influencer, Impactful Talent, and Impactful Beauty, and award six minor titles.

This year’s contest themed “Vivid Vietnam” will be held in HCMC and major tourist cities in the country. Contestants will join activities raising awareness on green and sustainable living, and promoting images of Vietnam.

The semifinal round will take place on October 2 and the climax night will be organized at Phu Tho Indoor Sports Stadium in HCMC’s District 11 on October 5.

Related News Beauty from Ninh Binh crowned Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh