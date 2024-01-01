Beauty from Ninh Binh crowned Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023

Bui Thi Xuan Hanh, 22, from the northern province of Ninh Binh was crowned the 2023 Miss Cosmo Vietnam, which ended in Da Lat City of the central highlands province of Lam Dong on December 31, 2023.

Bui Thi Xuan Hanh, 22, from the northern province of Ninh Binh is crowned the 2023 Miss Cosmo Vietnam.

The beauty pageant is one of the activities marking the 130th founding anniversary of the Flower City (1893-2023) and receiving the “UNESCO Creative City of Music” title.

Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023 Bui Thi Xuan Hanh is 1.73 meters tall with measurements of 82-60-88. She graduated from the National Economics University (NEU) in Hanoi and was the runner-up of The Face Vietnam 2023, the Vietnamese version of the American modeling-themed reality TV series The Face. She will represent Vietnam at the Miss Cosmo International 2024.

The runner-up title went to Hoang Thi Nhung.

Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023 Bui Thi Xuan Hanh

The runner-up title goes to Hoang Thi Nhung.

In addition, the organization board also presented minor titles, including “Miss Sport” to Tran Thu Huyen, “Miss Friendly” to Tran Minh Quyen, “Miss Bravery” to Dang Tran Ngoc, “Miss Photogenic” to Dau Hai Minh Anh, “Miss Ao Dai” to Hoang Thi Nhung, “Miss Talent” to Truong Thanh Diem, “Miss Fashion” Bui Thi Xuan Hanh, “Audience Choice Award” to Le Thi Tuyet Nhi, “Miss Communications” to Vu Thuy Quynh and “Miss Sea” to Ngo Bao Ngoc.

Fashion designer Nguyen Hong Bao won the “Promotion Project of National Culture – Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023”.

The organization board of Miss Cosmo Vietnam (formerly known as Miss Universe Vietnam), beauty contest 2023 previously announced that it will award two titles at the pageant to improve the quality of contestants and competition.

This year’s event themed “Made, not Born” has only one winner and a runner-up to make the beauty contest more attractive and have its unique feature making it distinct from other pageants. The 2023 Miss Cosmo Vietnam officially received candidates’ profiles on July 1.

The winner must always keep learning and improving themselves. The contest focuses on six keywords, including inner strength, effort, training, performance, influence, and pioneering; and seeks a girl who talks less and does more.

The pageant aims to honor the modern beauty of Vietnamese women, and promote economic and tourism development, Vietnamese culture, and people to international friends.

The 2023 Miss Cosmo Vietnam ends in Da Lat City of the central highlands province of Lam Dong on December 31, 2023.

Top 5 of Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023

Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023 Bui Thi Xuan Hanh (L) and runner-up Hoang Thi Nhung

Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023 Bui Thi Xuan Hanh

Runner-up Hoang Thi Nhung

The organization board presents minor titles to contestants.

Related News Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023 to grant two highest titles

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh