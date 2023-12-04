National

WWF supports Vietnam to achieve sustainable development

SGGPO

The World Wide Fund for Nature Vietnam (WWF-Vietnam) has collaborated with various organizations in Vietnam to implement propaganda activities on environment protection, biological diversity, circular economy and sustainable development.

1-3438.jpg
Illustrative photo

Previously, last month, the WWF collaborated with the Administration of Seas and Islands under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the National Assembly's Committee on Science, Technology and Environment to host a forum to call for provinces and cities nationwide to commit not to releasing plastic waste into the environment in response to the initiative of 1,000 Plastic Smart Cities.

Besides, the WWF has collaborated with relevant ministries and agencies to perform the propaganda mission to raise awareness for the communities, especially young generations of environment protection; join hands to act for the environment and spread the models heading to the circular economy and sustainable development.

By Ha Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

durable development WWF-Vietnam the Administration of Seas and Islands Environmental Protection

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn