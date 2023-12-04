WWF supports Vietnam to achieve sustainable development

The World Wide Fund for Nature Vietnam (WWF-Vietnam) has collaborated with various organizations in Vietnam to implement propaganda activities on environment protection, biological diversity, circular economy and sustainable development.

Previously, last month, the WWF collaborated with the Administration of Seas and Islands under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the National Assembly's Committee on Science, Technology and Environment to host a forum to call for provinces and cities nationwide to commit not to releasing plastic waste into the environment in response to the initiative of 1,000 Plastic Smart Cities.

Besides, the WWF has collaborated with relevant ministries and agencies to perform the propaganda mission to raise awareness for the communities, especially young generations of environment protection; join hands to act for the environment and spread the models heading to the circular economy and sustainable development.

By Ha Van- Translated by Huyen Huong