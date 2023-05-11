Wushu athlete wins gold at SEA Games 32

Wushu athlete Duong Thuy Vi claimed the first gold medal for her team on May 11 at the ongoing SEA Games 32 in Cambodia.

Vi outperformed her opponents to earn 9.606 points in Jianshu and 9.623 points in the Qiangshu event.

This is the 51st Vietnam has bagged at the SEA Games 32.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese women's 5x5 basketball team the same day won a breathtaking victory over the Thai team with the final score of 75-72.

In the cycling event, cyclist Nguyen Thi That only won a silver medal in the long-distance event after losing to Thai cyclist Maneehan Jutatip in the final sprint.

In illards, the Vietnamese sports delegation will surely have gold and silver after player Nguyen Tran Thanh Tu won over Cambodian player Woo Donghoon in the semifinals of the men's 3-band carom content and Nguyen Duc Anh Chien defeated Dela Cruz from the Philippines in the other semifinals. The finals between two Vietnamese players will take place at 6 pm on May 11.