100 cyclists compete at HCMC Women’s Cycling – Biwase Cup 2026

The HCMC International Women’s Cycling Tournament – Biwase Cup 2026 officially got underway on March 9, immediately after the conclusion of the Biwase Tour of Vietnam 2026.

Cyclists compete in the opening stage of the HCMC International Women’s Cycling Tournament – Biwase Cup 2026 - (Photo: VCF)

The tournament opened on March 9, with the first stage featuring 100 riders from 22 domestic and international teams.

In this year’s edition, cycling teams from Australia, China, Denmark, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, Norway, and host nation Vietnam began the opening stage on a 50km circuit around Xuan Huong Lake in Da Lat, Lam Dong Province. Vietnamese teams competing in the event include Military Region 7, Biwase, Loc Troi Group An Giang, Dong Thap, Ion Gold Biwase, Vinh Long, and Vinama-HCMC.

In the opening stage, cyclist Yannia Kuskova claimed first place, followed by Lee Joohee in second and Lee Eunhee in third.

Prior to the start of the HCMC International Women’s Cycling Tournament – Biwase Cup 2026, the organizers of the Biwase Tour of Vietnam 2026 held a closing ceremony and presented individual awards, including the Yellow Jersey, Green Jersey, White Jersey, and Polka Dot Jersey, along with team honors. The Yellow Jersey of the race went to Komina Marina of the Lining Star Ladies team from China.

The organizers hold the closing ceremony of the Biwase Tour of Vietnam 2026. (Photo: VCF)

The cyclist will continue competing in the HCMC International Women’s Cycling Tournament – Biwase Cup 2026. The race will move on to Stage 1 on March 10, covering a 118km route from Khanh Vinh District in Khanh Hoa Province to Nha Trang City.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan