WTO acknowledges Vietnam’s contributions to multilateral trade system

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung (L) presents the Vietnamese State President’s credentials to WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. (Photo: VNA)

Receiving Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations, the WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, who came to submit the Vietnamese State President’s credentials, she suggested Vietnam continue to contribute to unfinished contents, including trying to bring Package 1 of the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies into effect before June and participating in promoting negotiations on Package 2, thus contributing to the UN Millennium Goals on sustainable development.



Dung affirmed that Vietnam persists in its open-door policy and international integration, remains an active and responsible member of the WTO, and always values and supports the multilateral trade system with the WTO at its core.



He appreciated the results achieved at the MC13 and the Director-General's personal contributions to the success of the conference, and affirmed the commitment of the Vietnamese delegation to maintaining its close and active coordination with the WTO Secretariat and other WTO members to fully and effectively implement the results of the MC13 in the coming time.

VNA