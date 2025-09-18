European Parliament seeks to strengthen ties with Vietnam, ASEAN

The head of the European Parliament delelegation at AIPA-46 highlighted the effective implementation of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), describing it as a model for the EU’s negotiations with other partners.

The meeting between National Assembly Vice Chairman Le Minh Hoan and Wouter Beke, chair of the European Parliament delegation at AIPA-46, in Kuala Lumpur on September 18. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Vice Chairman Le Minh Hoan on September 18 met with Wouter Beke, chair of the European Parliament delegation, who expressed the hope for stronger relations with both Vietnam and ASEAN.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-46) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Stressing the importance of the meeting, which coincided with the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the EU (1990–2025), National Assembly Vice Chairman Le Minh Hoan reaffirmed that the EU is one of Vietnam’s most important partners.

He noted bilateral relations have grown dynamically, substantively, and comprehensively across multiple sectors, thanking the EU for its initiatives and projects that have contributed to Vietnam’s socio-economic progress.

The Vice Chairman also called on the EU to continue supporting Vietnam’s efforts in building a green economy, promote the ratification of the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), soon lift the “yellow card” warning on Vietnam’s seafood exports related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and assist in implementing the bloc’s deforestation regulation.

National Assembly Vice Chairman Le Minh Hoan also proposed the EU to help with the ASEAN Community building process and further align the ASEAN – EU action plans with ASEAN’s cooperation strategies.

For his part, Beke emphasised Vietnam’s role as an important partner of the EU in the region. He highlighted the effective implementation of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), describing it as a model for the EU’s negotiations with other partners.

He praised Vietnam’s efforts in responding to climate change, combating deforestation, and advancing towards its net-zero emissions target.Beke also underlined the EU’s wish to expand cooperation beyond economy with ASEAN through initiatives such as the Global Gateway and the Indo-Pacific Strategy of the EU.

Both sides agreed to increase exchanges of delegations at all levels, particularly high-level visits in this anniversary year. They also pledged to maximise the EVFTA, broaden market access, and enhance cooperation in areas matching the EU's strengths, including green transition, digital transformation, environmental protection, climate change response, science – technology, and innovation.

VNA