President Luong Cuong arrives in New York for UNGA 80 high-level debate

President Luong Cuong’s first trip for multilateral diplomacy at the largest global forum holds utmost importance as the UN is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

President Luong Cuong and his spouse are welcomed at John F. Kennedy International Airport on September 21 evening (local time). (Photo: VNA)

It also marks two years since Vietnam and the US established the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and 30 years since the normalization of bilateral ties.

President Luong Cuong, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, on September 21 evening (local time) for the high-level general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) and bilateral activities in the US.

Welcoming the leader and delegation at the airport were Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Do Hung Viet, and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and Mission.

After nearly 50 years, the Vietnam – UN relations have continued to grow strongly and become increasingly substantive. The UN has continually accompanied Vietnam during the periods of post-war reconstruction, elimination of embargoes, and integration into the world.

President Luong Cuong’s participation in the high-level general debate of the UNGA 80 continues to demonstrate Vietnam’s contributions to the world’s largest multilateral organization, as well as its active role in the settlement of regional and global issues.

He is scheduled to attend a high-level meeting celebrating the UN’s 80th anniversary and deliver important addresses at the high-level general debate and a special high-level event on climate action, thereby conveying a message about Vietnam as a responsible member of the UN which actively take part in and substantively contribute to activities and major priorities of the UN and the international community.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of international organisations and countries present at the UN high-level week.

Meanwhile, 30 years since the normalisation of bilateral ties and two years since the elevation of relations to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development, the Vietnam – US relations have been developing extensively and intensively, with many encouraging results and stronger strategic cooperation recorded in all aspects, especially in handling war legacy.

During the trip, the President is set to have meetings with leaders of the US; receive enterprises, financial organisations, long-standing friends and partners, and leading scholars; attend a gathering of the two countries’ war veterans; and meet with staff of Vietnam’s representative bodies and the Vietnamese community in the US. Besides, President Luong Cuong will also chair a ceremony marking Vietnam’s 80th National Day in New York.

The activities aim to assert Vietnam’s policy of attaching importance to further developing ties with the US, especially in economy, trade, investment, and science – technology; promote the implementation of the agreements and commitments reached by the two countries’ leaders; gather support from different strata for Vietnam and bilateral relations; and show the Party and State’s attention to the Vietnamese community in the US.

