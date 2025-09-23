International

Vietnam deploys more Level-2 field hospital for UN peacekeeping missions

This deployment involves 63 personnel of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 and 184 others of Engineering Unit Rotation 4.

The Ministry of National Defence held a departure ceremony at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on September 22 to send off Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 and Engineering Unit Rotation 4 to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

On behalf of the State President, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien presents the decision to Vietnamese units assigned to UN peacekeeping missions and hands over the national flag to them. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, head of the ministry's steering committee for the participation in UN peacekeeping operations, said that over the past 11 years, Vietnam has dispatched more than 1,300 officers and service members from the People’s Army and Public Security forces to UN peacekeeping operations, earning international recognition and appreciation.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The dedication, professionalism, and close rapport with local communities demonstrated by Vietnam’s “blue berets” have helped promote the image of the country and its people worldwide, he noted.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien stressed that the Level-2 field hospital and engineering unit must continue upholding solidarity and international spirit, successfully fulfil the noble tasks entrusted by the Party, State, army and people, and meet the increasingly high requirements of the UN.

Major General Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, said this deployment involves 63 personnel of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 and 184 others of Engineering Unit Rotation 4.

Vietnamese UN peacekeepers prepare to depart for missions in South Sudan and Abyei. (Photo: SGGP)

All of them have completed preparations in terms of expertise and technical readiness, and are well-versed in UN and mission regulations, host country laws, Vietnamese law, and military discipline, ensuring they are fully ready to accomplish their assigned duties.

