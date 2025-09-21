State President leaves for UNGA 80's general debate

A high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, on September 21 left Hanoi for the High-Level General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities in the US.

Accompanying President Luong Cuong and his spouse are Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung; Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son; Chairman of the President’s Office Le Khanh Hai; Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien; Deputy Minister of National Defence Nguyen Truong Thang; Deputy Minister of Public Security Le Quoc Hung; Standing Deputy Minister of Health Vu Manh Ha; Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung; Ambassador, Head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN Do Hung Viet; Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Manh Khuong; Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh; and Assistant to the President Duong Quoc Hung.

State President Luong Cuong and his spouse depart Hanoi for the High-Level General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80), and bilateral activities in the US. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese President’s attendance at the High-Level General Debate, coinciding with the 80th founding anniversary of the UN, holds great significance. It affirms Vietnam's strong commitment to multilateralism and to the core values of the UN.

The participation of President Luong Cuong and the Vietnamese delegation reflects the Party and State’s deep interest in multilateral cooperation and major UN agendas.

It also reaffirms Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, as well as its proactive and active international integration in a comprehensive, deep, and effective manner.

Moreover, the President's working trip coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the US, and the second anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

This is an opportunity for both nations to reflect on the journey from former adversaries to friends, partners, Comprehensive Partners, and now Comprehensive Strategic Partners.

It is also a chance to develop a roadmap for sustainable, effective, and substantive implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework; and to discuss major orientations and measures to continue maintaining the positive, stable, and substantive development of bilateral relations in the years to come.

