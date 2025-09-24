Vietnamese naval officers, soldiers exchange with British Royal Navy ship crew

Crew from the British Royal Navy ship HMS Richmond took part in a friendly volleyball match with officers and soldiers of Brigade 125, Naval Region 2 of the Vietnam People’s Navy on September 23.

The event was part of a series of activities held during the British Royal Navy ship’s friendship visit to Ho Chi Minh City from September 22 to September 25.

A friendly volleyball match between officers and soldiers of Brigade 125, Naval Region 2 of the Vietnam People’s Navy and the crew from the British Royal Navy ship HMS Richmond on September 23.

The friendly match showcased sportsmanship and unity, fostering greater understanding and trust between the Vietnam People’s Navy and the British Royal Navy.

Earlier, on September 22, HMS Richmond docked at Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi Port to begin its visit to Ho Chi Minh City. The program includes courtesy meetings with Ho Chi Minh City leaders, the Military Region 7 Command and the Naval Region 2 Command; cultural and sports exchanges with Vietnamese naval officers and soldiers; and visits to cultural and historical sites and landmarks in the city.

The British Royal Navy ship HMS Richmond docked at Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi Port to begin its visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

The activities take place alongside the 15th anniversary of the Vietnam–UK Strategic Partnership, the activities further advanced mutual friendship and defense collaboration, and aims to promote the image of the Vietnam People’s Navy to international friends.

A delegation from Brigade 125, Naval Region 2, is on board the HMS Richmond for a ship tour.

The visit of HMS Richmond also reflects the United Kingdom’s commitment to supporting stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region and affirmed the increasingly substantive development of defense cooperation between Vietnam and the UK in general, as well as between the two navies in particular.

HMS Richmond, a type 23 “Duke” class destroyer, displaces 4,900 tons, measures 133 meters in length, reaches a maximum speed of 52 kilometers per hour, has an operational range of 14,000 kilometers, and carries nearly 200 crew members. Equipped with modern weaponry, the navy ship is capable of multi-role operations, including anti-submarine, surface warfare, land attack and counter-piracy missions.

By Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong